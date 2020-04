Image Source : AP File Image

A prominent Kashmiri businessman escaped a "red zone" in Jammu on Friday. Mushtaq Chaya, the businessman, rushed from the area towards his home at Zakura in Srinagar along with more people in four vehicles.

Medical and police teams from Srinagar screened him today and put them under home-quarantine. Meanwhile, Jammu Police has registered a case against Chaya.

