Kashi station expansion row: Railways issues notice to vacate Ganj Shaheeda mosque; committee objects

New Delhi:

A fresh controversy has emerged over the expansion of Kashi Railway Station after the Railways issued a notice asking the Ganj Shaheeda mosque, located near the station entrance, to vacate the premises by June 20. The move is part of an ongoing exercise to clear land required for the station's redevelopment and expansion projects. Railway officials said the notice was pasted on the mosque wall after following the prescribed legal procedure. The action comes as authorities continue efforts to remove structures identified as encroachments in and around the station area to facilitate upcoming infrastructure works.

Railways cites station expansion project

According to railway authorities, the redevelopment of Kashi Railway Station requires the clearance of land around the premises. Station Superintendent Arpit Gupta said several locations have been identified for action as part of the station expansion plan. He said anti-encroachment drives had already been conducted jointly by the Railways and the district administration in the area. During previous drives, a Hanuman temple and the Ajmer Shaheed mosque in the Rajghat locality were removed to make way for development works. Gupta stated that a notice was affixed to the Ganj Shaheeda mosque three days ago, directing the occupants to vacate the premises within the stipulated period.

Mosque committee challenges notice

The notice has triggered strong objections from the Intajamia Masjid Committee, which manages the mosque. Committee secretary Mohammad Yasin alleged that the notice lacks legal validity because it does not contain a date, signature or official railway insignia. "If the Railways has pasted such notices, it is trying to disturb law and order," Yasin said, news agency PTI reported.

He further claimed that the Railways had earlier submitted an affidavit before a court acknowledging Muslim ownership of the mosque. According to him, the committee also possesses a map from 1980 that clearly shows the existence of the mosque at the site, predating the railway infrastructure currently present in the area. The committee has indicated that it will challenge the Railways' action before the court, setting the stage for a possible legal battle over the disputed land.

Legal scrutiny likely as deadline nears

With the June 20 deadline approaching, attention is now focused on whether the matter will be resolved through administrative discussions or judicial intervention. The dispute could become a key test case in balancing urban infrastructure expansion with claims relating to long-standing religious structures.

Why Kashi Railway Station redevelopment matters

Kashi Railway Station is one of the important rail gateways to Varanasi, a city that witnesses heavy tourist and pilgrim footfall throughout the year. The station's expansion is aimed at improving passenger facilities, easing congestion and strengthening transport infrastructure in one of Uttar Pradesh's busiest religious and cultural hubs.

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