Karwa Chauth: Supreme Court allows female staff to wear traditional attire instead of standard uniform Karwa Chauth: The announcement from the Supreme Court comes after a formal request from female employees of the Court Registry, seeking permission to observe the festival while maintaining workplace propriety.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued an order and allowed female employees to wear traditional sober attire instead of the standard uniform on Friday to mark Karwa Chauth 2025.

Read the official notification

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth festival, the Competent Authority has been pleased to accede to the request received on behalf of female employees of the Registry, and to permit them to attend the office in traditional sober clothes on 10th October, 2025 in place of the prescribed uniform,” the notification read.

The decision from the Supreme Court comes after a formal request from female employees of the Court Registry, seeking permission to observe the festival while maintaining workplace propriety.

Karwa Chauth 2025: All you need to know

It should be noted that Karwa Chauth, widely observed by married women in India, involves fasting and prayers for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

The Supreme Court noted that the attire of the employees should remain “traditional and sober,” maintaining the decorum expected within the Court premises.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to interfere with a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to make Karwa Chauth compulsory for all women, including widows, divorcees, and those in live-in relationships.

The top court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh declined the plea filed by petitioner Narender Kumar Malhotra, terming the PIL “frivolous” and “motivated". “These are funded by actors who don't come forward,” Justice Kant said during the hearing.