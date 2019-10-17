Karwa Chauth 2019: Women never fast for their husbands in this cursed UP village

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Karwa Chauth 2019: Cursed village in Uttar Pradesh

Women in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura resist from observing fast on Karwa Chauth. Not many are aware an age-old tradition in Vijau village in Mathura has pushed back these women from fasting for their husbands. According to what a local resident said, the particular village has been under some curse, as per which any woman who observes a fast on Karwa Chauth will lose her husband.

"Since the past 200 years, this village has been under a curse and anyone who observes a fast on Karva Chauth, loses her husband. The curse was given by a Brahmin woman, whose husband was beaten to death by villagers here on Karwa Chauth," said Kishori Lal Chaturvedi, a local resident.

According to the popular belief, a newly married Brahmin and his wife were passing through Vijau village on Karwa Chauth day.

Some local people accused the man of stealing their bulls and beat him to death in the presence of his bride.

The bride cursed the women and said that Karwa Chauth would now bring death for their husbands. She later committed Sati on her husband's pyre.

"Since then, women do not observe fast on Karwa Chauth, but offer prayers at the Sati temple in the village. Even the men pray at the Sati temple before getting married," said Chaturvedi.

Moreover, the women in this village do not even buy 'sindoor' from the village and, rather use the ones brought from their parents' home.

At times, when some women have defied tradition and fasted on Karwa Chauth, their husbands have died under mysterious circumstances.

Also Read | Muslim women in UP constructing temple in honour of PM Modi