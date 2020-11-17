Image Source : PTI/FILE Ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, Karunanidhi’s son MK Alagiri likely to form a new party

With nearly six months remaining for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, former Union Minister and elder son of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi — MK Alagiri is considering to launch his own political party as his younger brother, DMK Chief MK Stalin, is eyeing to be the next chief minister.

The 69-year-old Alagiri was expelled from the DMK in 2014 when his father M Karunanidhi was heading the party.

According to a reports, Alagiri has been in talks with the BJP about the possibility of being part of the BJP’s alliance in the state. And if all goes as per plan, Alagiri is likely to meet with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the state on November 21.

Reports also said that Alagiri is holding talks whether or not they should launch a new party or should they just declare support to a party.

However, Alagiri issued a firm denial when asked about his reported decision to support BJP and his meeting with the Union Home minister. He told NDTV that these are cooked up stories and no one from the BJP has spoken to him. "Why would the Home Minister meet me?" he said.

The DMK's would hold a high level committee meeting on November 23 to deliberate on organisational growth. The meeting of the party's high level executive panel would be chaired by president M K Stalin at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam.

Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu.

DMK, the main opposition party, has already been implementing plans like bifurcation (Dharmapuri) and trifurcation (Tiruvallur) of party units to facilitate better administration to gear up for the polls.

DMK lost power to archrival AIADMK in 2011 and could not snatch the reins of power from the ruling party in 2016 Assembly elections as well.

