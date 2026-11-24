Varanasi is aglow with thousands of earthen lamps as the city celebrates Dev Deepawali on Kartik Purnima on Tuesday. All 84 ghats along the Ganga are illuminated with around 11 lakh diyas, while the festivities feature the grand Ganga Aarti, a 3D laser and light show, a drone display and cultural performances.

The full moon is also creating striking views at several prominent landmarks across the country. From the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India Gate in Delhi and the Gateway of India in Mumbai, the night sky is providing a memorable backdrop to the religious and cultural celebrations. The occasion also marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and is celebrated by Sikhs as Gurpurab.

Varanasi celebrates Dev Deepawali with 11 lakh lamps

Varanasi is decked up for Dev Deepawali, with all 84 ghats along the Ganga illuminated by around 11 lakh earthen lamps. The festivities include the traditional Ganga Aarti, a 3D laser and light show, a drone display and cultural performances, adding to the spectacle along the riverfront.

A laser and light show is also underway as part of the celebrations, drawing visitors to the ghats on Kartik Purnima.

Full moon shines over Ayodhya's Ram temple

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the full moon is visible above the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The temple complex offers a striking view as devotees mark Kartik Purnima.

Lingaraj Temple glows under the full moon in Bhubaneswar

In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, the full moon is shining in the night sky behind the Lingaraj Temple. The sight adds to the festive atmosphere on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Golden Temple looks divine on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purab

In Amritsar, Punjab, Sri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, looks particularly striking with the full moon in the background. The visuals come as the Sikh community celebrates the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, also known as Gurpurab.

India Gate under the Kartik Purnima full moon

In the national capital, the full moon is shining above India Gate, offering a striking view of the landmark as Kartik Purnima celebrations continue.

Mumbai's Gateway of India under the full moon

In Mumbai, the full moon is visible over the Gateway of India, creating a memorable night-time view of the iconic waterfront monument as the country marks the occasion.

What is Kartik Purnima and why is it celebrated?

Kartik Purnima falls on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik. The occasion is considered auspicious by many Hindus, with devotees traditionally taking ritual baths in sacred rivers and offering prayers. Lighting earthen lamps, making charitable donations and performing religious rituals are also associated with the day.

The occasion is also known as Tripurari Purnima, linked to the belief that Lord Shiva defeated the demon Tripurasura on this day. The victory is celebrated as a triumph of good over evil. In Varanasi, Kartik Purnima is marked as Dev Deepawali, or the 'Diwali of the gods', with the ghats of the Ganga illuminated by lamps.