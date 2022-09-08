Thursday, September 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Kartavya Path inauguration LIVE updates: PM Modi to open new-look stretch, unveil Netaji statue today
Live now

Kartavya Path inauguration LIVE updates: PM Modi to open new-look stretch, unveil Netaji statue today

The newly-christened Kartavya Path exhibits beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Published on: September 08, 2022 7:22 IST
kartavya path, rajpath, Redeveloped Kartavya Path, Kartavya Path,Rajpath,Narendra Modi, kartavya pat
Image Source : PTI View of the revamped Central Vista Avenue in New Delhi.

Kartavya Path inauguration LIVE updates: The traffic police has made arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in central Delhi where restrictions have been imposed for today, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path – a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. General traffic movement will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm. The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. PM will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. These steps are in line with the prime minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset', it said.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Kartavya Path inauguration

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 08, 2022 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Path today, unveil Netaji statue

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks. PM will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. These steps are in line with the prime minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset'. 

     

  • Sep 08, 2022 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Exclusive visuals of the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue

  • Sep 08, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Check which routes in Delhi to avoid today

    The Delhi Police said the arrangements have been made to facilitate the safety of pedestrians and ensure smooth movement of traffic in the New Delhi district. Read more 

  • Sep 08, 2022 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    'Kartavya Path', the new name of refurbished Central Vista Avenue

  • Sep 08, 2022 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Politics heats up as Congress, and BJP go head-to-head ahead of inauguration

  • Sep 08, 2022 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    PM Modi to unveil 28ft statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate today

     

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate in the national capital on Thursday.
    The jet black granite statue, with a height of 28 ft. will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate.

  • Sep 08, 2022 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    'Kartavya Path', the new name of refurbished Central Vista Avenue

    'Kartavya Path' will be the new name of the refurbished Central Vista Avenue which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8.

     

  • Sep 08, 2022 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    All offices in Lutyens zone to be closed post lunch on Sept 8

    Due to the inaugural function of Central Vista on Thursday, special traffic arrangements have been made and Delhi Police have issued advisory and the government has issued circular to all the ministries/departments to direct non-essential staff to work from home, encourage maximum employees to use public transport and close offices post lunch after 4 pm. The advisory says large number of VVIPs and invitees are expected to attend the function.

     

  • Sep 08, 2022 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Drone visuals of the revamped Central Vista

  • Sep 08, 2022 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    NDMC passes proposal, Rajpath to be called 'Kartavya Path' now

    It is official now. The Rajpath and the lawns flanking the promenade will now be known as "Kartavya Path" as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) issued a public notice in this regard on Wednesday. The notice was issued hours after the civic body approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as "Kartavya Path" at its special meeting.

     

  • Sep 08, 2022 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Traffic advisory issued ahead of Kartavya Path inauguration

    The traffic police has made arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in central Delhi where restrictions have been imposed for today, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path – a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. General traffic movement will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm.

  • Sep 08, 2022 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Path, unveil Netaji statue

    PM Modi will inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks. PM will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

     

Top News

Latest News