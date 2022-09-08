Kartavya Path inauguration LIVE updates: PM Modi to open new-look stretch, unveil Netaji statue today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI View of the revamped Central Vista Avenue in New Delhi.

Kartavya Path inauguration LIVE updates: The traffic police has made arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in central Delhi where restrictions have been imposed for today, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path – a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. General traffic movement will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm. The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. PM will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. These steps are in line with the prime minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset', it said.

Latest India News