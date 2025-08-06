PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan today: New building to house all Ministries under one roof | Video Kartavya Bhavan will house the ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT and Petroleum and Natural Gas along with the principal scientific adviser's office.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (August 6) will inaugurate the first of the several upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings, named 'Kartavya Bhavan'. This ambitious initiative aims to bring various Union government ministries and departments under one roof, offering modern infrastructure and enhancing administrative efficiency.

According to an official statement, Kartavya Bhavan-03, which is being inaugurated, is part of the broader transformation of the Central Vista. The new secretariat building aims to streamline administrative processes and enable agile governance. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has plans to construct 10 buildings of the CCS as part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. The entire project is expected to be completed by June 2027.

According to the government, by co-locating ministries and adopting cutting-edge infrastructure, the Common Central Secretariat will improve inter-ministerial coordination, accelerate policy execution, and foster a responsive administrative ecosystem.

Here's the first look of Kartavya Bhawan

All about Kartavya Bhavan

The Kartavya Bhavan-03 is the first of 10 such planned Common Central Secretariat buildings designed to streamline administration and support efficient governance.

It will be a modern, state-of-the-art office complex of about spanning an area of around 1.5 lakh square meters across two basements area of 40,000 square metres and seven stories, including the ground floor. Its parking lot can accommodate 600 cars.

The building will house key ministries, including Home, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the Principal Scientific Adviser's office.

The new building has a creche, a yoga room, a medical room, a cafe, a kitchen, and a multipurpose hall.

It has 24 main conference rooms, each with a capacity to seat 45 people, 26 small conference rooms, each with a capacity to seat 25 people, 67 meeting rooms, and 27 lifts.

Kartavya Bhavan-03 has been designed to foster efficiency, innovation, and collaboration by bringing together various Ministries and Departments currently scattered across Delhi.

The new facilities will reduce repair and maintenance costs, boost productivity, improve employee well-being, and enhance overall service delivery.

The new building will exemplify modern governance infrastructure featuring IT-ready and secure workspaces, ID card-based access controls, integrated electronic surveillance, and a centralised command system.

It will also lead to sustainability, targeting a GRIHA-4 rating with double-glazed façades, rooftop solar, solar water heating, advanced HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems, and rainwater harvesting.

The facility will promote eco-consciousness through zero-discharge waste management, in-house solid waste processing, e-vehicle charging stations, and extensive use of recycled construction material.

As a zero-discharge campus, Kartavya Bhavan treats and reuses wastewater to meet a major chunk of water needs. The building uses recycled construction and demolition waste in masonry and paving blocks, lightweight dry partitions to reduce topsoil use and structural load, and features an in-house solid waste management system.

The building is designed to use 30 per cent less energy. Solar panels on the roof of Kartavya Bhavan-03 will generate over 5.34 lakh units of electricity every year, and charging stations for electric vehicles are also provided.

It has special glass windows to keep the building cool and reduce outside noise. Energy-saving LED lights, sensors that switch off lights when not needed, smart lifts that save power, and an advanced system to manage electricity use will all help save energy. Solar water heaters meet more than a quarter of the daily hot water needs. Charging stations for electric vehicles are also provided.

What will happen to the North and South Blocks?

All the ministries present in the North and South Blocks will be shifted to Kartavya Bhawan. So now the question is what will happen to the North and South Blocks? So let us tell you that both the blocks will be vacated and converted into museums, which will be named 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' Museum. During this, without tampering with the structure, the history, art and culture etc. of the country from the Mahabharata period to today will be displayed in it.

Why was a new building needed?

Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters in the auditorium of the newly constructed Kartavya Bhawan-3 on Tuesday that Kartavya Bhawan-1 and Kartavya Bhawan-2 will also be ready by next month. The work of both is almost in the final stage. The other seven proposed buildings will also be ready by April 2027. About Rs 1000 crore will be spent on this project.

In response to a question, the Minister said that there was a need to build new and ultra-modern buildings for the ministries because their existing buildings were built between 1950 and 1970. All of these have become old and their annual maintenance has become very expensive.

