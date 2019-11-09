Kartarpur Corridor inauguration LIVE | PM Modi pays obeisance at Punjab's Ber Sahib Gurudwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor today, which will allow Sikh pilgrims to travel to Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. The inauguration of the corridor comes three days ahead of the 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. PM Modi will inaugurate a passenger terminal building, also known as Integrated Check Post, where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the newly-built corridor.

Before the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at Ber Sahib Gurudwara at Sultanpur Lodhi, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday. PM Narendra Modi will also participate in a public programme at Dera Baba Nanak after the inauguration.

Here are the LIVE updates:

09: 20 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays obeisance at the Ber Sahib Gurudwara, in Sultanpur Lodhi.

09:12 am: Security measures in place for the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor.

08:54 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Amritsar

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, actor-politician Sunny Deol and Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal are among those visiting Kartarpur on the inauguration day.

On Friday, Pakistan had announced it will charge $20 from every pilgrim visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib on the day of inauguration. Pakistan had earlier announced that no fee will be charged on the Kartarpur Corridor opening day.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Earlier ISPR chief Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Indian Sikh pilgrims would require a passport to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab province via the Kartarpur Corridor.

On November 1, Imran Khan had announced the completion of Kartarpur Corridor on Twitter and had announced waiving conditions of carrying a passport for identification and prior registration for the visitors.

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was also given political clearance to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib by the foreign ministry on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the border, Pakistan will hold a separate event for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor.

Kartarpur Corridor provides visa-free access to Indian Sikhs to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, originally known as Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, a highly revered Sikh shrine where Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years of his life and is his final resting place.

The corridor has been established to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak falling on November 12.

The 4.5 km-long corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, a small town about four km from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province. It is the place where the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev is believed to have spent the last 18 years of his life.

After reportedly informing India earlier in the day that it will levy such a "service charge" on all days starting today, the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson on Friday tweeted to say that they will abide by Imran Khan's announcement that no fee will be sought on the inaugural day of the Kartarpur Corridor.

India had objected to the $20 service charge that Pakistan said it would impose on Sikh pilgrims. Disagreement over the issue even led to a delay in launching online registration for pilgrims intending to visit the shrine.

Also Read | Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan to charge US $20 from every pilgrim on inaugural day

Also Read | Sidhu gets political clearance to attend Kartarpur opening ceremony in Pakistan