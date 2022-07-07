Karnataka: Sec 144 imposed, schools closed in Kerur after violence breaks out among two communities

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Karnataka: Section 144 imposed in Kerur after violence breaks out between two communities

Karnataka violence: At least 3 people got injured on Wednesday after violence broke out between two groups from separate communities in Karnataka's Bagalkot. The incident involved Hindu Jagarana Vedike, following which section 144 was imposed in the Kerur district till 8 am tomorrow (July 8).

After receiving the information, the police swung into action and reached the spot to maintain a law and order situation. The police registered four FIRs.

The police have detained 10 people in relation to the violence so far. All of them are getting interrogated. Soon after the incident, a group of miscreants barged into the market, set fire to carts, and vandalized bikes.

Apart from section 144 being put in place, schools and colleges have also been closed in Kerur, informed P Sunilkumar, Bagalkot DC

Latest India News