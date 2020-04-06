'Karnataka violated laws': Kerala govt files affidavit in SC over border dispute

Kerala government has moved SC over border dispute with the Karnataka government. (Representational image)

The Kerala government has filed an affidavit against Karnataka government for violating state border laws and is also seeking orders from the Central government on opening borders between the two states. The Supreme Court has listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday. Earlier on April 2, the Karnataka government had moved Supreme Court against Kerala High Court's order for lifting of blockade on the National Highway and opening of border, alleging that this would lead to a serious outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic as Kasargod emerged as coronavirus hotspot.

Amid the COVID-19 Crisis in the country, on Monday, 12 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 163, including 4 deaths and 18 discharged. Out of the 12 new cases, 3 have a history of travel to Delhi, Karnataka government said.

