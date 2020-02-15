Image Source : ANI 9 dead, several injured after tourist bus rams into mountain in Karnataka's Udupi

Nine people died and several others injured after a tourist bus rammed into a mountain in the Karkala area of Udupi district earlier on Saturday. As per the report, the driver of the bus missed a sharp turn after which he lost control and crashed into a boulder. It is believed that the driver and the cleaner have also died in the accident.

There were 35 passengers on board. The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital. Some of the injured people are in critical condition.

The bus was coming from Mysuru.

