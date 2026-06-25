Karnataka tourist ignores warnings, swept away by high tide off Goa coast; body found hours later | VIDEO

Panaji:

A 33-year-old tourist from Karnataka’s Vijayapura died after drowning at Goa’s popular Baga Beach, in a tragic incident that triggered panic among visitors and prompted authorities to renew warnings about coastal safety during the monsoon season.

According to reports, the tourist had arrived in Goa with friends for a holiday and was sitting on a rock near the shoreline, watching the sea when the accident occurred. Rough monsoon conditions had led to unusually high and strong waves in the area.

Eyewitnesses said a powerful wave suddenly struck the rocks, sweeping the man into the sea. He reportedly struggled to stay afloat for some time amid strong currents but was quickly pulled deeper into the water and disappeared from sight.

Local police, lifeguards and rescue teams rushed to the spot after being alerted and launched a search operation. After several hours of effort, the body was recovered from the sea and sent for post-mortem examination. Authorities have begun further legal procedures and informed the victim’s family.

Officials said sea conditions during the monsoon make Goa’s beaches particularly dangerous due to strong currents and high waves. Following the incident, authorities have urged tourists and locals to exercise extreme caution, follow warning signs, and avoid venturing near rocks or restricted coastal areas during the monsoon season.

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