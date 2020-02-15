Karnataka: Three Kashmiri students charged with sedition for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in hostel room

The three Kashmiri students charged with sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans

Three Kashmiri engineering students in Hubli were on Saturday charged with sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistani slogans in their hostel room. According to police, the cops arrested the students after receiving a complaint from a member of a right-wing outfit, which had been protesting at the KLE Engineering College to demand their arrest.

The matter came to light after one of the students recorded a video, with the theme song of Pakistan Army playing in the background. The student, identified as Basit, can be heard saying in the video in Kashmiri, “My name is Basit and I am a resident of Sopore. I am doing fine here and hope you are fine there too.”

After he stops talking to the camera, the theme song of Pakistan Army starts playing in the background and all three of them can be heard humming it along.

The video created a stir locally, and soon it is believed to have become viral, triggering protests at the college.

Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dileep said that a police team was dispatched to the college as soon as news about the video reached the ears of local authorities.

“We will take this case to its logical end,” said Dileep.