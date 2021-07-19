Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTO Karnataka: Fire breaks out at SSLC exam centre (Representational Image)

A fire broke out in the laboratory of a school near Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Monday while students were taking the SSLC examination in an adjacent room, police sources said.

Teachers immediately shifted the students to a nearby building and ensured that the examination was not interrupted, they said.

Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, they said.

ALSO READ | Karnataka SSLC exams begin amid Covid concerns

ALSO READ | Karnataka government eases COVID-19 restrictions, allows cinema theatres to operate

Latest India News