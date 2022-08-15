Karnataka: 2 stabbed, curfew clamped following clash over Savarkar poster in Shivamogga | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The police have detained 10 persons in connection with the removal of Veer Sawarkar's flex and launched a hunt for the miscreants who stabbed the youth. The prohibitory orders are clamped till August 18 in Shivamogga city.

Karnataka: Police clamped prohibitory orders in Shivamogga city after a row erupted between two groups over installing flex of Hindutva icon V D Savarkar and 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan at Amir Ahmad Circle. The orders also come after two incidents of the stabbing of youth came to the fore in the city.

As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, one group had tried to tie Savarkar's flex to the high mast light pole at the circle, to which the other group objected and wanted to install Tipu Sultan's flex there. Allegedly there was an attempt by some to replace or damage the flex, police sources said, adding that this led to a tense situation in the area, as a large number of people from both sides had gathered there. Police had to resort to a mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control and to disperse the crowd. Officials have installed the national tricolour at the place where both groups wanted to install the flex. The police have detained 10 persons in connection with the removal of Veer Sawarkar's flex and launched a hunt for the miscreants who stabbed the youth. The prohibitory orders are clamped till August 18 in Shivamogga city. The BJP and other Hindu groups staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to install Savarkar's flex and action against the other group for insulting their icon. Police sources said the youth who was stabbed is identified as 20-year-old Prem Singh. Prem Singh was standing before his house when he was targeted by the miscreants. He has been admitted to the Meggan hospital in Shivamogga. Another youth is identified as 27-year-old Praveen. He owned a shop in the Gandhi Bazar area and was closing his shop and returning home when the miscreants stabbed him and disappeared, police sources said. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to rush to the city and monitor the situation. Shivamogga city made national news when a gang of miscreants hacked Bajrang Dal activist Harsha to death and sent video of his throat being slit to his family on phone. The incident was followed by stabbing incidents and attacks on Hindu activists. Former chief misnister B.S. Yediyurappa hails from Shivamogga. His son B.Y. Vijayendra had raised concerns after the death of Harsha that how could miscreants even think of committing such a crime in Shivamogga. The city is communally sensitive and witnessed large-scale violence during the celebrations of the Ganesh festival. SDPI workers have objected to the portrait of Veer Savarkar erected on the premises of a mall a few days ago in Shivamogga. BJP General Secretary N. Ravikumar stated that there is a big conspiracy behind the incident.

