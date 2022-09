Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Police have registered a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act.

The Karnataka Police on Thursday arrested Sant Shivamurthy Murugha, the pontiff of the Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt for the alleged sexual assault of two minors in Chitradurga.



The seer has applied for anticipatory bail. Meanwhile, a local court will hear the case tomorrow.

