Image Source : PTI Karnataka's total coronavirus recoveries breach 5 lakh mark

Karnataka's total number of recoveries touched 5,08,495, with discharge of 8,989 more patients on Saturday, health officials said. However, on the flip side, 9886 positive cases outnumbered the 8989 recoveries on the same day.

100 patients have succumbed to the infection till Friday night, taking the number of fatalities in the southern state to 9,219.

"9,886 new cases were reported from across the state, pushing the Covid tally to 6,30,516 including 1,12,783 active cases," said the state health bulletin.

Bengaluru registered 3,925 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 2,45,700, including 53,292 active cases, while 1,89,362 were discharged so far, with 2,001.

With 21 succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the city touched 3,045 since the virus broke out in the state on March 9.

Of the 841 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 291 are in Bengaluru Urban district hospitals, 93 in Dharwad, 80 in Ballari, 62 in Hassan and 40 in Kalaburagi,

Of the new cases in the districts, Mysore reported 1,514, Hassana 460, Shivamogga 337. Tumkuru 302 and Bengaluru Rural reported 283 cases.

Among the districts where patients were discharged are Tumkuru 963, Shivamogga 866 and Mysuru 859 were reported.

