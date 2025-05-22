Karnataka's Ramanagara district to be renamed 'Bengaluru South': DK Shivakumar Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed there would be no change in Ramanagara functioning as the headquarters, and it will remain so.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government on Thursday approved the remaining of neighbouring Ramanagara district as 'Bengaluru South'. Ramanagara, about 50 kms from Bengaluru, will remain as the headquarters of the renamed district, which will also consist of Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna and Harohalli taluks.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "We have checked the rules, regulations, acts and amendments. Ramanagara was originally part of Bengaluru district. Today, the cabinet decided to name it Bengaluru South district. An order regarding this will be issued. This is happy news for the Bengaluru South district."

Speaking to reporters, he confirmed there would be no change in Ramanagara functioning as the headquarters, and it will remain so. He added, "Notification will be issued and the necessary process will follow. There will be no financial implication from this decision. All land records and everything will be changed. I'm also here-on from the Bengaluru South district."

Shivakumar’s proposal gains ground

Ramanagara is the home district of DK Shivakumar, who also serves as the state Congress chief. He represents the Kanakapura Assembly constituency and was the first to propose renaming the district as Bengaluru South.

The cabinet had earlier taken a similar decision in July last year to rename Ramanagara. However, the process required further deliberation.

Centre’s objection led to review

Responding to why the cabinet had to revisit the decision, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said, “The central Home Ministry had not given a NOC and did not agree with the proposal. Therefore, the matter came up again today. We reviewed the legal position and finally decided to go ahead with the renaming.”

Deputy CM Shivakumar pointed out that Ramanagara was previously part of the larger Bengaluru district, which included Hosakote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapura, Channapatna, Ramanagara, Magadi, and Kanakapura taluks.

He added, "We are trying to preserve our Bengaluru identity. This region is developing, and the cabinet made this decision within the legal framework." "Informing the Centre was mandatory, that's all. There was some politics and some attempts were made (to oppose), but it is our right, it is a state subject," he added.

(With PTI inputs)