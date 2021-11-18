Follow us on Image Source : @ANI IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for parts of Karnataka; heavy rains predicted for 4 days

Highlights The IMD also issued an orange alert in South interior parts of the state.

The IMD added that state will witness widespread rainfall for the next four days.

Orange alert issued for Bengaluru as well.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a yellow alert in some districts of coastal Karnataka and North-interior Karnataka for November 18 and 19. The IMD added that the state will witness widespread rainfall for the next four days.

The IMD also issued an orange alert in South interior parts of the state, along with the state capital, Bengaluru, said S Adiga, Meteorologist at the IMD Bengaluru.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has sought a report on the damage caused to the agriculture and horticulture crops due to continuous downpour in several parts of the state.

He said he has issued directions to officials concerned regarding the measures to be taken once the rain stops.

According to Bommai, the confusion over taking up repair work in Bengaluru has been resolved and it has been decided that the maintenance contractors should take it up.

If they refuse, then the civic agency should undertake road repair work, holding back the security deposit of the maintenance contractors, the Chief Minister explained.

The city has been witnessing heavy rains for more than a fortnight and meteorologists have predicted rainfall for the next 48 to 72 hours in many parts of the state.

