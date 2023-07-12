Wednesday, July 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Private aircraft makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport due to technical snag; both pilots safe

Private aircraft makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport due to technical snag; both pilots safe

The Fly By Wire Premier 1A aircraft VT-KBN could not retract its nose landing gear after takeoff, causing it to fly back, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Aveek Banerjee
Bengaluru
Published on: July 12, 2023 12:32 IST
The aircraft made an emergency landing at Bengaluru's HAL
Image Source : INDIA TV The aircraft made an emergency landing at Bengaluru's HAL airport

A private aircraft avoided an air tragedy after a technical snag forced them to make an emergency landing at Bengaluru's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport on Tuesday.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Fly By Wire Premier 1A aircraft VT-KBN, on its way from HAL to the Kempegowda International Airport, suffered a technical snag when its nose landing gear could not be retracted after takeoff. 

The air traffic control of the HAL Airport was informed of the situation as the pilot decided to make an Airturnback. The aircraft managed to land safely with its nose gear in Up position.

At the time when the aircraft faced such a technical snag, there were only two pilots and no passengers present in the air vehicle. None of the two pilots were injured, said the DGCA.

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | 'One skid landing': Army chopper makes emergency landing while on medical duty in Arunachal | VIDEO

ALSO READ | SpiceJet Boeing flight from Dubai to Cochin suffers tyre burst, makes smooth landing

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News