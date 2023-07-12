Private aircraft makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport due to technical snag; both pilots safe

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The aircraft made an emergency landing at Bengaluru's HAL airport

A private aircraft avoided an air tragedy after a technical snag forced them to make an emergency landing at Bengaluru's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport on Tuesday.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Fly By Wire Premier 1A aircraft VT-KBN, on its way from HAL to the Kempegowda International Airport, suffered a technical snag when its nose landing gear could not be retracted after takeoff.

The air traffic control of the HAL Airport was informed of the situation as the pilot decided to make an Airturnback. The aircraft managed to land safely with its nose gear in Up position.

At the time when the aircraft faced such a technical snag, there were only two pilots and no passengers present in the air vehicle. None of the two pilots were injured, said the DGCA.

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | 'One skid landing': Army chopper makes emergency landing while on medical duty in Arunachal | VIDEO

ALSO READ | SpiceJet Boeing flight from Dubai to Cochin suffers tyre burst, makes smooth landing

Latest India News