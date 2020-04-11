Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 7 new cases, total tally rises to 214

Seven news cases have been reported in Karnataka and this brings the total number of cases in the state to 214. According to the state's Health Ministry, out of the total cases, six people have died while 37 others were cured/discharged. Till now, 40 deaths and 1035 new cases in the last 24 hours, this is the sharpest ever increase in cases in the country. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 7447 including 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths.
Here is the number of cases in the state so far:
|Districts
|Number of confirmed cases
|Bengaluru
|71
|Mysore
|37
|Dakshin Kannada
|12
|Belagavi
|10
|Bidar
|10
|Kalaburgi
|9
|Chikkaballapur
|9
|Uttar Kannada
|9
|Bagalkote
|8
|Bellary
|6
|Mandya
|5
|Udupi
|3
|Devangree
|3
|Dharwad
|2
|Kodagu
|1
|Tumkuru
|1
ALSO READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Top Headlines This Hour
Fight Against Coronavirus