Karnataka detects cluster of Covid cases in 2 educational institutions; Omicron tally now 14

Earlier, the country's first two Omicron cases-- a South African national who has left the country, and the other a local person, a Doctor with no travel history, were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

Two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada reported a total of 33 Covid cases today.

Another UK returnee also tested positive for the new variant, said state Health Minister K Sudhakar.

Karnataka reported 6 fresh Omicron cases on Saturday after a cluster of Covid-19 cases were detected in two educational institutions.

Two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada reported a total of 33 Covid cases today, in which 5 tested positive for the new Omicron variant. Another UK returnee also tested positive for the new variant, said state Health Minister K Sudhakar in a tweet on Saturday.

The new cases of Omicron have been detected after five cases were reported in the state on Thursday.

Earlier, the country's first two Omicron cases-- a South African national who has left the country, and the other a local person, a Doctor with no travel history, were detected in Karnataka on December 2. Following this, a 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa had become the third case on December 12.

