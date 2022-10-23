Karnataka Minister assault video: 'There was no slap... he consoled, helped me,' says woman

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, ANI Woman claimed Karnataka minister didn't slap her.

Highlights There was no slap, said the woman who was seen being assaulted by Karnataka minister

She said the minister didn't slap her, infact, he consold and helped her

The minister has not yet reacted to the incident but the woman said Somanna was only consoling her

Karnataka: After a video went viral on social media showing State Housing Minister V Somanna allegedly slapping a woman in a village in Gundlupet when she went with a plea to resolve her grievance, the woman said that there was no slap, it's just an allegation against the minister.

"I went there to ask for help & requested him to give land. At the same time,I fell on his feet & somebody said that he (Karnataka Minister V Somanna) slapped me. There was no slap, it's just an allegation against the minister. He consoled & helped me," said the woman who was allegedly slapped.

V Somanna caught on camera slapping a woman at an event in Chamarajanagar district's Hangala village in Gundlupet Taluk, where he was distributing land titles.

The minister has not yet reacted to the incident but the woman said Somanna was only consoling her after she tried to prostrate before him with a plea to allot her a government plot.

According to the information received, Somanna, who is the district in-charge minister of Chamarajanagar, had gone to Hangla village in Gundlupet and was taking part in a property document distribution ceremony.

Property documents were given to landless people who were occupying government land for residential purposes but had not secured any ownership of it till now.

During the ceremony, the viral video purportedly showed a woman approaching the minister reportedly pleading him to allot a plot. The minister turned angry after he was shoved due to the unruly crowd and slapped the woman.

However, the minister's office shared a video in which the woman said she only pleaded a plot be granted to her as she was too poor.

"I bowed at his feet with the plea and the minister lifted me consoling me that he would help me but it was publicised that he beat me up," the woman accompanied by her children said in the video.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh criticised the minister for his purported conduct.

"What a difference from the way @RahulGandhi began the Karnataka leg of #BharatJodoYatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately!" Ramesh tweeted.

The Congress MP was referring to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Karnataka from Gundlupet last month, where the incident occurred on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Karnataka minister assaults woman, video goes viral

ALSO READ | Punjab speaker announces Rs 1 lakh to villages of his constituency in bid to discontinue stubble burning

Latest India News