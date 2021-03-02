Image Source : TWITTER Karnataka minister takes COVID vaccine at home, Health Ministry springs into action

Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Tuesday sparked a controversy as he took COVID-19 vaccine at his home instead of a designated hospital. 64-year-old Patil and his wife received vaccination at his Hirekerur residence in Haveri district, on the second day of the vaccination drive to cover people aged above 60 and 45 plus with co-morbidities.

Taking note, the Union Health Ministry immediately sprung into action and sought a report from the state government. "This is not allowed in the protocol. We have asked for a report from the state government," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan responded to a question surrounding the controversy on Tuesday.

Several people raised questions on his decision to take the vaccine at home. Health Minister K Sudhakar said the protocol is to get it in the hospital. He expressed dissatisfaction over the conduct of Patil and said the medical team should have persuaded him to come to the hospital.

"Unless there is a prior permission, no one is allowed to go home to vaccinate. It is wrong to go home to administer a vaccine," Sudhakar said, adding that he would issue a circular to the doctors not to administer vaccines at home.

Reactint to the matter, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said getting vaccinated was more important than the place where the inoculation happened.

Meanwhile, Patil defended himself, saying he has not committed any crime and wanted to avoid trouble for the public. "Have I done any theft or robbery? I have only taken the vaccine at home, which is not a crime," the minister said.

He said it was good that his inoculation became public which would inspire others to take the shot. Patil said had he gone to the hospital, it would have caused trouble to people waiting there.

