An under-construction metro pillar collapses in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: A mother and her son succumbed to injuries after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed upon them near Nagavara of the outer ring road in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

According to reports, a couple along with their son was heading towards Hebbal area on a two wheeler when a metro pillar collapsed on the bike.

The mother and son who were pillion riders suffered grievous injuries. They were rushed to the Altis hospital but succumbed to injuries.

