Friday, December 31, 2021
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  • There is no proposal to extend the date for income tax return filing: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, Govt of India
Entry into beaches banned on New Year in Karnataka's Mangaluru as Omicron cases rise

In an order issued by Dakshina Kannada district administration, deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said any kind of New Year celebrations on beaches are not allowed after 7 PM.  

PTI Edited by: PTI
Mangaluru Published on: December 31, 2021 16:27 IST
Image Source : PTI

Udupi district deputy commissioner Kurma Rao has also issued an order prohibiting the celebration on beaches and other public places. 

Entry of public to all beaches in the city, including Tannirbhavi, Surathkal and Panambur, has been prohibited after 7 PM on Friday in the wake of the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

In an order issued by Dakshina Kannada district administration, deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said any kind of New Year celebrations on beaches are not allowed after 7 PM.

The celebrations are not permitted in public places also, the order said. The night curfew, introduced since December 28 from 10 pm to 5 am, is already in place in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Udupi district deputy commissioner Kurma Rao has also issued an order prohibiting the celebration on beaches and other public places. 

