Karnataka makes RT-PCR report mandatory for international passengers, students, employees from Kerala

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at a pedestrian crossing in Kochi, Kerala.

The Karnataka government has ordered a mandatory negative RT-PCR Covid test report not older than 72 hours for international arrivals in the state and for students, employees coming from Kerala.

The state government on Wednesday informed that all students & employees coming from Kerala to compulsorily bring negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours irrespective of their vaccination status. The persons to compulsorily be in institutional quarantine for seven days and to be RT-PCR tested on 7th day.

This comes as Kerala continuous to be Covid cases epicenter with over 30,000 new cases everyday, accounting for more than 50 per cent of national daily new infections.

