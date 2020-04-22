Karnataka to allow these activities in non-containment zones from April 23

Image Source : PTI Karnataka to allow some activities and services in non-containment zones from April 23

Karnataka government has decided to allow some activities outside the COVID-19 containment zone from April 23, to bring back normalcy in those areas which are less affected by coronavirus. On Wednesday, the state has reported nine new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 427. The deadly contagious disease has claimed 17 lives in Karnataka so far while about 131 patients have been recovered and were discharged from the hospital. Though Karnataka is in the 11th position in the national COVID-19 tracker thousands of people remain untested across the state.

Karnataka government on Monday had extended the lockdown period in the state till May 3 with no relaxation in any district. But now, the government will allow some services and activities to resume their operations from April 23, in non-contaminated zones, to revive the ailing economy which has been severely hit due to nationwide lockdown.

Here is the list of the services that will resume from April 23 in Karnataka:

Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, telemedicine facilities, including all private clinics which were shut earlier.

Construction of medical Health infrastructure including the manufacturing of ambulances.

Courier services

Services provided by self-employed persons such as electricians, I-T repairs, motor mechanics, and carpenters in local areas.

Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas; and all kinds of projects in industrial estates where workers are available on site and no workers need to be brought in from outside.

Metro Rail Construction Projects with limits of Municipal Corporations where workers are available on site and no workers need to be brought in from outside.

IT and IT-enabled services with essential staff allowed in non-containment areas.

ALSO READ | Karnataka lockdown extended till May 3; 'no relaxation' says the cabinet

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage