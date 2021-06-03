Karnataka lockdown extended till June 14; important to break Covid chain, says CM Yediyurappa

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Karnataka lockdown extended from June 7 to June 14.

Karnataka Lockdown News: The Karnataka government on Thursday extended the Covid lockdown in the state by a week till June 14. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that while the rate of infection has come down in the state, the situation needs to be controlled further.

"We had earlier announced stringent restrictions from May 24 to June 7 to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Though the infections have reduced, the spread of the disease is still on," Yediyurappa said.

"It has been decided to extend the restrictions by a week following the recommendation of experts till June 14 morning," Yediyurappa said speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru.

The Covid-induced curbs are in effect in the state since April 27 but from May 10, the Chief Minister announced a complete shutdown till May 24 morning.

The lockdown was further extended till June 7.

Karnataka ramps up vaccination

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is all set to administer more than 60 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine this month, thereby completing a total of 2 crore jabs by June 30.

"Our government is set to administer more than 60 lakh doses of vaccine in June. With 1.41 Crore doses administered so far, Karnataka will complete 2 crore jabs by the end of this month.

I thank PM Narendra Modi Ji for his continued support towards Karnataka's vaccination drive," CM Yediyurappa tweeted.

