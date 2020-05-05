Tuesday, May 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Karnataka sells liquor worth ₹197 crore on Day 2 of re-opening of shops

Karnataka sells liquor worth ₹197 crore on Day 2 of re-opening of shops

Karnataka sold liquor worth ₹197 crores on Day 2 of the re-opening of shops as the government eased the lockdown restrictions.

T Raghavan T Raghavan
Bengaluru Updated on: May 05, 2020 22:18 IST
karnataka liquor day 2, karnataka liquor sale, liquor sale in karnataka, karnataka liquor sale worth
Image Source : FILE

File

Karnataka sold liquor worth ₹197 crores on Day 2 of the re-opening of shops as the government eased the lockdown restrictions. According to the state excise department, 7.02 lakh litres of beer and 36.37 lakh litres of Indian-made liquor were sold on the second day of the re-opening of liquor shops after being shut for over a month. 

According to rules in the third phase of the lockdown, standalone alcohol shops in green, orange, and red (non-containment) zones have been permitted to operate till 7 PM.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka sold liquor worth Rs 45 crore. The state excise department said 3.9 lakh litres of beer and 8.5 lakh litres of Indian-made liquor were sold on the first day of the re-opening of liquor shops.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X