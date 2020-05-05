Karnataka sells liquor worth ₹197 crore on Day 2 of re-opening of shops

Image Source : FILE File

Karnataka sold liquor worth ₹197 crores on Day 2 of the re-opening of shops as the government eased the lockdown restrictions. According to the state excise department, 7.02 lakh litres of beer and 36.37 lakh litres of Indian-made liquor were sold on the second day of the re-opening of liquor shops after being shut for over a month.

According to rules in the third phase of the lockdown, standalone alcohol shops in green, orange, and red (non-containment) zones have been permitted to operate till 7 PM.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka sold liquor worth Rs 45 crore. The state excise department said 3.9 lakh litres of beer and 8.5 lakh litres of Indian-made liquor were sold on the first day of the re-opening of liquor shops.

