Karnataka: 9 laborers killed after goods vehicle falls into stream; CM announces 5 lakhs compensation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Condoling the deaths, the Chief Minister told reporters that he has ordered compensation and proper medical treatment to the injured.

Karnataka: At least nine labourers were killed and eight others were critically injured after a goods vehicle that they were travelling in fell into a stream on Sunday morning in a village in Belagavi, officials informed. Seven of them had died on the spot, and two were declared dead at the hospital.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Belagavi on Sunday, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh from the state government and Rs 2 lakh from the Belagavi deputy commissioner to the next of kin of each deceased person.

The rescue operation was overseen by Belagavi Police Commissioner M B Boralingaiah who reached the spot in the morning.

According to police, the labourers hailing from Akkatangiyara Hala village in Gokak taluk were going to Belagavi when the vehicle fell into the 'Ballari Nala' at Kanabaragi village in Belagavi.

The labourers were construction workers who were going to Belagavi. The vehicle fell into the stream after the driver lost control over it.

Eight people were injured in the accident and one labourer is still in critical condition.

Police rushed to the spot upon getting the information and pulled out the victims from beneath the vehicle with the help of local residents.

Police Commissioner Boralingaiah also consoled the bereaved family members of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Condoling the deaths, the Chief Minister told reporters that he has ordered compensation and proper medical treatment to the injured.

"I am deeply pained to hear about the incident. I have ordered paying Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family members of each deceased on behalf of the state government. The deputy commissioner of the district will also give a compensation of Rs 2 lakh," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said the government will bear the medical expenses of the injured persons. Bommai also said the labour department will give Rs 5 lakh to five seriously injured labourers.

(PTI inputs)

Also Read | Shocking! Dead bodies of 7 newborns found bottled inside drain in Karnataka's Belagavi

Latest India News