Karnataka: Employees of Taiwanese company vandalize office in Kolar; Police resort to lathicharge

Employees of a Taiwanese company vandalised Wistron office, situated in Narasapur Industrial Area in Kolar district of Karnataka, on Saturday. The incident occured over the non-payment of salary dues for several months. The company deals with the manufacturing of Apple iPhones in India.

The protest against the management turned violent after some people started vandalizing the office, setting vehicles on fire, pelting stones and setting the company's board on fire.

A police jeep, that had reached the incident spot, too was stone-pelted by the crowd, following which the police resorted to lathicharged to disburse the agitating employees.

Based on the company's complaint, the police have registered a case against unknown people and the investigations have begun.

