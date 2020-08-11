Image Source : FILE Karnataka industrialist installs late wife's statue to celebrate house warming party

Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function in Karnataka's Koppal with his wife Madhavi's silicon wax statue, who died in a car accident in July 2017. Commenting on the ceremony and installing the silicon statue of his deceased wife, Shrinivas Gupta said it is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home.

"An artist Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru took a year to prepare my wife's statue," Shrinivas Gupta said, adding "Silicon was used for the statue for durability."

The statue was built inside Madhavi's dream house with the help of architect Ranghannanavar.

"Our artist suggested me to have silicon statue instead of the wax statue as we live in Koppal which is a hot place, and an AC cant be open all the time to maintain the wax. So as per the suggestion, we got the silicon statue prepared," Gupta added.

