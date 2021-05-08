Karnataka IAS body protests against manhandling of IAS officer in Covid war room

Image Source : PTI Karnataka IAS Officers' Association demanded police action into IAS Officer V Yeshwantha's manhandling in COVID war room.

Taking serious note of ruling BJP MLA Satish Reddy and his supporters trooping into the BBMP South Zone Covid war room and manhandling IAS officer V. Yeshwantha, the Karnataka IAS Officers' Association on Friday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa demanding police action against the errant persons.

Demanding that an FIR should be lodged against those found guilty of manhandling the officer, the IAS officers' body said, "Video clips show who manhandled and abused IAS officer V. Yeshwantha. Therefore, the police should take action against the culprits."

In the purported video clip from the Bommanahalli Covid war room, Satish Reddy could be seen leaning against a railing in a corridor and waving his hand at the health official, identified as V. Yashavantha, while a woman who is reportedly his aide could be seen pushing the health officer multiple times. Reddy makes no attempt to stop the woman, as the health officer is pushed back in the crowded corridor where several people could be heard screaming at Yashavantha.

In some other video clips of the incident, the crowd could be heard accusing the BBMP of not providing enough beds for the Bommanahalli zone.

These clips surfaced after BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday alleged that hospitals in the city 'blocked' beds in fake names to make money at a time when Covid-19 cases were on the rise in the state.

In the memorandum, the IAS officers' body stated that in the face of unprecedented challenges, the IAS officers in Karnataka are working tirelessly and with utmost commitment.

"In such times, when people of Karnataka are suffering, it is not right to behave in an inappropriate manner with the officers. More so, manhandling of an officer who is discharging his duty is unacceptable," the memorandum said.

Also Read: SAJA advises news organisations against using 'India variant' term for new COVID-19 strain

Latest India News