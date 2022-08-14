Sunday, August 14, 2022
     
Karnataka: Hindu activists stop lovers of different communities in Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka news: A man and his girlfriend belonging to different communities who were on their way to Subramanya, were stopped.

Karnataka news: Hindu right-wing activists halted the journey of a man and his girlfriend belonging to different communities who were on their way to Subramanya after they did not get accommodation in Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said.  The couple, Rafiq (26) and his 28-year-old girlfriend, natives of Gadag, had gone to Dharmasthala on Saturday where they had darshan of Lord Manjunatheshwara and tried to find accommodation there.

However, the lodge manager denied them accommodation as they belonged to different communities. Despite trying at other places, they failed to get one and proceeded to Subramanya.

On receipt of information, right-wing activists belonging to a Hindu organisation stopped them at Kapina Bagilu in Puttur taluk and handed them over to Uppinangady police. Police contacted the family members of the girl and sent her with them and let off Rafiq, the sources said.

