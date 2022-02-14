Monday, February 14, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  Hijab controversy LIVE Updates: Schools reopen; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Udupi
Hijab controversy LIVE Updates: Schools reopen; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Udupi

The Hijab row started in December end when a few students started coming to a government pre-university college in Udupi wearing Hijab. To protest against it, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2022 9:39 IST
Shimoga: Students wearing saffron shawl block a road during
Image Source : PTI

Shimoga: Students wearing saffron shawl block a road during protest over Hijab controversy, in Shimoga, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

The Karnataka High Court will resume hearing on pleas challenging the government's order to ban hijab in schools and colleges in the states. Also, schools are reopening today after a five days hiatus. Schools and colleges were shut in the state following a row over some Muslim girls going to educational institutions wearing Hijab. However, in Udupi, junior colleges and degree colleges will remain closed till February 16. The HC in its order last week passed an interim order asking students not to wear any religious dress to class in educational institutions that have prescribed uniforms. Meanwhile, the police in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Udupi have imposed prohibitory orders. The Hijab row started in December end when a few students started coming to a government pre-university college in Udupi wearing Hijab. To protest against it, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves. The row spread to other educational institutions in different parts of the state, and the protests took a violent turn at some places last week, prompting the government to declare holidays for the institutions and clamp prohibitory orders to maintain the law and order situation. 

 

  • Feb 14, 2022 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    What Karnataka High Court said last week

    Last week, the High Court had passed an interim order asking students not to wear any religious dress to class in educational institutions that have prescribed uniforms.

  • Feb 14, 2022 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Hijab case hearing in HC today

    The Karnataka High Court will resume hearing on pleas filed by Muslim girls against the Hijab ban order. 

