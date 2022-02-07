Follow us on Image Source : ANI Karnataka: Two held with 'lethal weapons' in Udupi near student protest over Hijab ban

Two persons on Monday were arrested for allegedly carrying 'lethal weapons' near Government PU College in Kundapur under Udupi district where students are protesting against disallowing hijab in educational institutions.

According to police officers, out of five men carrying weapons, three managed to flee from the spot. A case has been registered at the Kundapur police station.

"Two people have been arrested, three are absconding. We are trying to trace them. They had one knife and they were not locals. They are from Gangolli. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case is under investigation," ST Siddalingappa, Additional SP told ANI.

The two arrested have been identified as Haji Abdul Majid and Rajjab who hail from Gangolli, a village near Kundapur. The protests are over the alleged denial of entry to students wearing hijabs to a college in the Kundapur area of Udupi on Friday.

The protests have triggered a political row with the Congress and the BJP attacking each other over the issue.

The pre-University education board on Saturday released a circular stating that only the uniform that the school administration decided can be allowed to be worn and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

(With ANI inputs)

