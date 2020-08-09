Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Sriramulu said that he was tested after he went down with flu-like symptoms. He added that he was hospitalised because he had been visiting the state’s 30 districts amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Earlier last week, chief minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the viral infection.

“From the time of Corona’s appearance, I have had the opportunity to visit the 30 districts and work in harmony with the government’s desire to treat people well. It is in this backdrop that I am going to be hospitalised and treated,” his tweet roughly said in Kannada.

ಇಂದು ಜ್ವರ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿದಾಗ ಕೊರೊನ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಬಂದಿದೆ.



ಮಾನ್ಯ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ನನ್ನ ಇಲಾಖೆ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಇಲಾಖೆಗಳೂ ಜೀವದ ಹಂಗು ತೊರೆದು ಮಹಾಮಾರಿಯ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹಗಲಿರುಳೂ ಶ್ರಮಿಸುತ್ತಿವೆ.1/3 — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) August 9, 2020

Karnataka on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of over 7,000 cases and 93 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 1,72,102 and the toll past the 3,000 mark. The day also saw 5,006 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage