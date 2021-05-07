Karnataka HC order on oxygen supply judicious exercise of power: Supreme Court junks Centre's plea

Image Source : PTI The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order, asking the Centre to increase the daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for the state from 965 MT to 1200 MT

Supreme Court bench consisting of justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah welcomed the Karnataka HC order of May 5.

The bench said that the high court order of May 5 is well-calibrated, deliberated, and judicious exercise of power. It refused to accept the Centre's contention that if every high court starts passing orders for allocating oxygen, it will throw the supply network of the country haywire.

Karnataka government is set to take some stringent measures, including a tough lockdown on Friday evening, sources close to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa hinted.

According to the Chief Minister's office, Yediyurappa would hold a meeting with the ministers and senior officers regarding the measures required to contain coronavirus, which is rising at an alarming proportion.

The state has been witnessing close to 50,000 cases and fatalities above 300 a day. These infections have added more stress to the frontline doctors and paramedics.

