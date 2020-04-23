Karnataka govt announces relaxations in green zones from April 24

Karnataka State government on Thursday announced lockdown relaxations in green zones from tomorrow i.e, April 24. With the relaxation, the non-banking finance companies will begin operations. While stationery shops, electrical shops, ice-cream, and juice shops can remain open.
Earlier on Thursday evening, a 75-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19, taking Karnatakas coronavirus death toll to 18. The total number of positive cases in the southern state stands at 432.
Once among the worst affected state by COVID-19, Karnataka has now slipped to 12th positive in the state list of COVID-19 cases. The state had reported the first COVID-19 death in the month of March.