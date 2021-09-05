Karnataka govt issues fresh guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The government released SOPs for the five-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in which it had mentioned that no more than 20 people will be allowed for celebrations and the immersion of the Ganesha idol.

The Karnataka government on Sunday issued SOPs for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the state amid the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

In the latest guidelines, the state government mentioned that no more than 20 people will be allowed for celebrations and the immersion of the Ganesha idol. Celebrations will not be allowed in the state after 9 pm. Night curfew will remain effective throughout the festival.

Karnataka on Saturday reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases with 983 infections and logged 21 deaths, taking the total caseload to 29,54,047 and the toll to 37,401. The state had on August 30 reported less than 1,000 fresh cases, with 973 that day.

Saturday also saw 1,620 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,98,874. Out of 983 cases reported on Saturday, 289 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 618 discharges and seven deaths.

