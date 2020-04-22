Coronavirus in Karnataka: 4-month-old tests COVID-19 positive; state tally at 425

Image Source : PTI 4-month-old baby among 7 new Covid cases in K'taka

A four-month-old baby is among seven new covid positive cases in Karnataka, raising the state's tally to 425, said an official on Wednesday. "Till date, 425 coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 17 deaths and 129 discharges," said a health official. No Covid patient discharges occurred in the past 19 hours.

The seven new cases emerged from Kalaburagi (5) and Bengaluru Urban (2).

The new cases surfaced from the city after a gap of three days.

Of the new cases, five are contacts of earlier cases and two suffer from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) medical condition as well.

The 4-month-old infant boy and his 26-year-old mother from Kalaburagi were among the new cases.

