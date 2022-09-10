Karnataka: FIR against 3 Muslim youths for social media posts supporting Pakistan cricket team

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Karnataka: FIR against 3 Muslims for social media posts supporting Pakistan cricket team

Karnataka news: A FIR was registered against 3 Muslim youths in Karnataka's Kolar district, for making social media posts supporting the Pakistan cricket team. The FIR was filed based on a complaint of R.Venkateshappa.

As per reports, the youths posted pictures and messages on their WhatsApp status praising the Pakistan cricket team, after Pakistan won the match against India in the 2022 Asia Cup.

With Pakistan needing 26 off the last two overs, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar conceded 19 runs in the penultimate over as India lost the match by five wickets.

