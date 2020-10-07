Karnataka issues guidelines as state braces for festive season. Check details

Image Source : PTI Karnataka issues guidelines to prevent COVID spread during festivals

Ahead of the festive season, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued guidelines in the form of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the coronavirus spread. "As festivities during October-December draw large gatherings of people in public places for religious worship, fairs, rallies, exhibitions, cultural functions and processions, preventive measures have to be taken to contain the virus spread," said the ministry in a statement.

Festive guidelines in Karnataka

Senior citizens aged above 65 years of age, people with comorbidities, pregnant women and children less than 10 years are advised to stay at home

Organisers of fairs, rallies, exhibitions, cultural functions, processions and plays/concerts associated with the fests have to ensure thermal screening of participants, physical distancing and sanitisation

Events that last for days or weeks like exhibitions, fairs, puja pandals, Ramlila pandals or concerts and plays should ensure a cap on the number of participants with staggered timings and restricted entry

Guidelines issued for theatre and cinema artists will also apply to stage performers

Organisers have to ensure sanitisers, thermal guns and physical distancing floor markings to prevent the infection

In rallies and immersion processions, limited people should be allowed to participate to maintain social distancing and wearing of a mask is compulsory

Close circuit cameras to be installed to monitor compliance of physical distance norms and wearing of masks at each venue

Individuals must maintain six feet in public places and wear a mask all the time

Respiratory etiquettes like covering mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing with a tissue or kerchief and disposing off them have to be observed

Spitting is prohibited in any place

Festive events will be allowed only outside containment zones and people living in zones will not be permitted to visit the religious functions

Event organisers can make provisions for contactless payment

In religious places, touching statues, idols and holy books are banned. Recorded devotional music/songs be played to avoid choir or singing groups

Community kitchens at event venues should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food

