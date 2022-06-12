Karnataka: Denied phone by warden to wish mom on birthday, 14-year-old ends life

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The cops added that when the boy's parents tried to get in touch with him, he was not allowed to speak.

A 14-year-old boy died by suicide after a warden allegedly refused to give him a phone to wish his mother on her birthday. The incident took place on Sunday. The 14-year-old, Poorvaj, was a resident of Bengaluru's Hosakote.



According to cops, the teen had asked the warden for a mobile phone so that he could wish his mother. He, however, was denied that. Her mother's birthday was on June 11. The cops added that when the boy's parents tried to get in touch with him, he was not allowed to speak.

The boy was hurt by this, and he hanged himself after leaving a suicide note, the cops said. Poorvaj took the extreme step just before Saturday midnight, they said.

Other students in the hostel found Poorvaj dead this morning and informed the hostel management. The boy's parents reached the hostel later in the day, the police said. Further investigation is on, they added.

