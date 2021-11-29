Karnataka: Man demands written assurance from disrict admin over Covid vaccine safety. What happened next?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV At first, the officials tried to make him understand the vaccine's efficacy but the local remained adamant.

Highlights Karnataka local takes Covid vaccine only after written assurance from the administration.

He had apprehensions over the efficacy of Covid vaccine.

The Incident took place in the Hubballi-Dharwad district of Karnataka.

The Hubballi-Dharwad district administration had to give a written assurance to a local that they would take responsibility of his family if something happens to him after Covid vaccination.

India's mammoth vaccination drive has crossed the 122 crore mark but still, a lot of people have reservations about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines. The Hubballi-Dharwad district in Karnataka recently witnessed a case where a man, named Anand, got a written assurance from the district administration about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine. Anand had reservations about the adverse effects of the vaccine and was worried about his family, but he finally agreed after senior government officials from the administration gave him a written assurance.

The district administration had met people from different walks of life and spiritual heads from the district to create awareness and urge people to take vaccine.

In one of such awareness drives at the Municipal office, Anand questioned the administration as to who would take responsibility for his family if something happens to him after vaccination and this was the reason why he was not keen on taking a shot.

At first, the officials tried to make him understand about the vaccine's efficacy but Anand remained adamant. Finally, the officials gave in and he was given a written assurance by Nitesh Patil, an official from the district administration. The health officials vaccinated him on the spot.

