COVID: Karnataka issues guidelines; masks must at certain places, New Year celebrations till 1AM

Karnataka mask mandate, Covid regulations: Karnataka has become the first state in the country to make masks mandatory at certain places as part of preventive measures in the wake of spiralling COVID-19 cases globally, particularly China. The state government has issued an advisory making wearing a mask must in cinema halls, schools, collegs and other educational institutions. The government stressed that there is no need to panic or fear as these are only preventive measures aimed at controlling the virus spread and its impact.

The advisory also asks senior citizens, pregnant women to avoid crowded gatherings. The government has also issued a notice asking restaurants, pubs and bars to wrap up New Year celebrations by 1 AM on January 1.

The decisions were taken at a meeting headed by the state's Health Minister K Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who is in-charge for Disaster Management, along with technical experts.

"In the wake of spurt in COVID cases in China and other countries and health crisis there, we have been advised by the health experts to monitor international passengers. So they will be monitored at two dedicated hospitals - Bowring and Wenlock at Bengaluru and Mangaluru respectively, where there are international airports in the state," Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said if anyone is found with symptoms, they will be admitted and monitored there, along with provision of medicine and care as per requirement.

Further, movie theatre owners will be given instructions mandating wearing of N95 masks in all screens, the minister said, adding that wearing of masks will be mandatory in all schools and colleges, and staff will be asked to ensure that students sanitise their hands before entering classes.

Curbs on New Year Celebrations

Regarding New Year celebrations, Ashoka said at bars, restaurants and pubs, two doses of vaccination is compulsory for those who serve and also to customers, and that they can operate up to their seating capacity, not more than that.

When it comes to New Year celebrations on major thoroughfares like M G Road in Bengaluru, he said masks have been made compulsory at the venue and instructions have been given to Police Commissioners stating that celebrations should be closed and crowds should be dispersed by 1 AM. Same will apply to other places of parties and celebrations like resorts among others across the state, while children and pregnant women should not be allowed there.

(With inputs from PTI)

