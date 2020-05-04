Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: 28 new COVID-19 cases reported; total rises to 642

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 642 after 28 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 304 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 26 have died, the state government said on Monday. A 56-year old man from Kalaburagi became the 26th COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, the Health Department said. Davangere, which was in the green zone has seen a spurt in cases with 21 out of 28 cases coming from the district.

The deceased was a known case of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and was admitted on April 29 with complaints of cough and fever, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

His chest X-ray showed bilateral patchy pneumonitis and he died at designated hospital in Kalaburagi, it said.

"Twenty-eight new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon...Till date 642 COVID-19positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 26 deaths and 304 discharges," the bulletin said.

Interestingly, 21 out of 28 new cases are from Davangere. While one of them is with history of Influenza Like Illness (ILI), rest are all contacts of patients already tested positive.

Of the remaining, two each are from Mandya and Kalaburagi, and one each from Chikkaballapura, Haveri and Vijayapura. Three of them are with travel history to Mumbai and one to Hyderabad, remaining three are contacts of patients tested positive.

