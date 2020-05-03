Image Source : PTI Coronavirus cases cross 600-mark in Karnataka, death toll at 25

The coronavirus cases in Karnataka have crossed the 600-mark taking the total number of infections in the state to 606, out of which 282 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 25 have died, the state government said. Out of the new cases, three cases were reported from Kalaburgi, and two from Mudhol-Bagalakote.

"Five new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 606 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 25 deaths and 282 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

While four are contacts of patients already tested positive, one is with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The five included a woman and a 13-year-old girl, the bulletin said.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 37,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 37,336 including 1,218 deaths while 9,951 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Saturday. In order to contain the spread of virus, the government has further extended the lockdown for two more weeks. It was supposed to end on May 3 but has now been extended till May 17, however, some relaxations will be provided to green zones, orange zones in the third phase of lockdown.

